4 PDEA tipsters get P4.9-M reward

Four tipsters or drug informants received a total of P4.9 million in cash rewards from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday.

Their instant cash came from the agency’s Operation: Private Eye (OPE), a reward and incentive scheme designed to encourage private citizens to report any suspected illegal drug activity in their community.

PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña commended the civilian informants identified only through their codenames: Jacpat, Clanbuster, Barbarian and Alaping, for providing information that led to the arrest of several local and foreign drug suspects, the confiscation of voluminous amounts of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and the dismantling of a clandestine laboratory used in the manufacture of illegal drugs.

“The four informants wore ski masks during the ceremony in order to protect their anonymity. All information we receive through the OPE are being handled with utmost confidentiality,” Lapeña said.

Lapeña added that the OPE Rewards Committee, which is composed of members from the academe, non-government organizations, law enforcement agencies and religious and business sectors, has approved in a resolution granting a total of P4,989,388.43 monetary rewards to the informants.

Among the informants, “Jacpat” received the biggest reward of P2,000,000. His information resulted in the seizure of 35.918 kilograms of shabu, and the arrest of two Chinese during a vehicle interdiction operation in a gasoline station along Narciso Street and Sapang Bakawa Street, Barangay Lawang Bato, Valenzuela City (Metro Manila) on January 12, 2016.

Also, P637,172.31 was also received by “Jacpat” after he supplied information that led to the confiscation of 19.8983 kilograms of shabu during an entrapment in Fairview, Quezon City on September 30, 2015.

Awarded P2,000,000 was “Clanbuster” whose anti-drug information resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs and controlled precursors and essential chemicals (CPECs), the arrest of three Chinese and the dismantling of a medium-scale clandestine shabu laboratory in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila) on May 4, 2016.

“Barbarian” was rewarded with P297,564.64 for providing information that led to the seizure of 4.9768

kilograms of shabu and the arrest of two drug suspects after implementation of a lawful search in a mansion along Masangkay Street, Binondo, Manila on October 26, 2016.

Also awarded to “Barbarian” was P12,256.84 for information that resulted in the confiscation of 240.7 grams of shabu and the arrest of two pushers along Mindanao Avenue, Barangay Sauyo, Quezon City on October 2, 2016.

A cash reward of P42,394.64 was given to “Alaping” who provided information that led to the seizure of 35.3 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves and the arrest of one drug suspect during an interdiction and checkpoint operation in Barangay Alilem Daya, Alilem, Ilocos Sur on December 24, 2016.

“To fully encourage the participation of private citizens in the war against illegal drugs, PDEA continues to give monetary rewards to deserving informants. With the increasing numbers of them coming out in the open to report illegal drug activities, soon we will have a vast network of eyes and ears in our communities,” Lapeña said.

Derrick Carreon, the agency spokesman, said the reward money is computed by the committee through the seizure of drug’s purity, quantity and type of drugs.

“For example, a shabu confiscated weighs 1.5 grams but tested to be 70 percent pure. There is a

corresponding scale agreed upon by the reward committee,” Carreon told The Manila Times.