4 people killed, several others wounded in grenade blast in Abra–report

FOUR people were killed and about a dozen others, including a lawmaker at the House of Representatives, were wounded in a grenade explosion in Abra on Thursday, according to a radio report.

The report said the fatalities were two policemen and two civilians.

The incident happened during a fiesta in the municipality of La Paz where at about 1 a.m. two unidentified suspects threw an MK-2 fragmentation grenade at the crowd who were gathered at the town plaza, the report said.

An investigation is ongoing as of posting time.