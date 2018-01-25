Thursday, January 25, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»4 people killed, several others wounded in grenade blast in Abra–report

    4 people killed, several others wounded in grenade blast in Abra–report

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    FOUR people were killed and about a dozen others, including a lawmaker at the House of Representatives, were wounded in a grenade explosion in Abra on Thursday, according to a radio report.

    The report said the fatalities were two policemen and two civilians.

    The incident happened during a fiesta in the municipality of La Paz  where at about 1 a.m. two unidentified suspects threw an MK-2 fragmentation grenade at the crowd who were gathered at the town plaza, the report said.

    An investigation is ongoing as of posting time.


     

     

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.