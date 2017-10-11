4 PH bets brace for US Straight Pool meet

Four veteran Filipino cue masters led by newly crowned world champion Lee Vann Corteza will see action in the 2017 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship beginning October 17 at the Diamond Billiards in Midlothian, Virginia in the US.

Fresh from winning the 2017 World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship, Corteza will be the country’s top bet in the tournament that offers a total prize fund of $41,000 including $10,000 to the champion.

Joining Corteza in the lineup are World Games and Southeast Asian Games 9-ball pool singles gold medalist Carlo Biado, former World 9-ball titlist Alex Pagulayan and former World 8-ball winner Dennis Orcollo.

The Filipino bets will be up against 44 other veteran players including reigning American 14.1 Straight Pool champion Neils Feijen of the Netherlands, four-time World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship winner Thorsten Hohmann of Germany and two-time tournament titlist Darren Appleton of Great Britain.

The other notable participants in the five-day event sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPBA) are 2016 World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Mika Immonen of Finland, Americans Johnny Archer, John Schmidt, Bob Maidof, Corey Deuel, Rodney Morris and Billy Thorpe.

Also in the list are reigning World 9-ball champion Albin Ouschan of Austria, David Alcaide of Spain, Chris Melling of Great Britain, Jayson Shaw of Scotland and WPBA Hall of Famer Karen Corr of Great Britain.

The participants will be divided in eight groups with six players in each group. They will play in a round-robin elimination phase with the top three in each group advancing to the 24-player knockout stage.

The top player in every group gets a first-round bye in the main draw.