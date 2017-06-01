4 Pinoy cue masters to see action in Universiade

The Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) has named four veteran cue masters who will be vying for honors in the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games scheduled on August 19 to 30 in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Rodlin John Bautista of Trinity University of Asia and Gillian Margaret Go of University of Santo Tomas will be leading the country’s campaign in the multi-sporting event sanctioned by the International University Sports Federation.

Bautista, a fifth year Bachelor of Science in Business Administration student, has been a dominant force in local pool circuits, winning a number of titles including the Tiger Cup 10-Ball Championship where he also bagged the Most Valuable Player award.

For her part, Go made her presence felt in the 2009 World 10-Ball Championship, when she competed with some of the world’s best players along with former world champion Rubilen Amit, Southeast Asian Games titlist Iris Ranola and Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship winner Chezka Centeno.

Joining Go and Bautista in the team are James Lim of Far Eastern University and Micaella Angeles of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, who earned spots based on their impressive records in the FESSAP qualifying standards.

The four players will be competing in the men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles in the World University Games also known as Universiade which is expected to draw more than 10,000 athletes and officials from some 150 countries.

Billiards will be played as demonstration sport this year with high hopes of becoming a regular sport in the 2019 edition to be held in Italy.

FESSAP has already announced its archery team lineup composed of Jayson Mendoza and Janus Ventura of University of Baguio, and Jules Ecuan of University of Cordilleras (men’s team), and Loren Chloe Bala­oing, Shanaya Dangla and Cynah Banasen Hidalgo of University of Baguio.