4 Pinoys enter Straight Pool meet quarters

Four veteran Filipino cue masters reached the quarterfinals of the 2017 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship being held at the Diamond Billiards in Midlothian, Virginia after winning their respective second-round matches.

Reigning World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship winner Lee Vann Corteza was the first to advance after ousting Denis Grabe of Estonia in the tournament, which offers a $10,000 to the champion and $6,000 to the runner-up.

Former world champions Dennis Orcollo and Alex Pagulayan, and Asian Games gold medalist Warren Kiamco also secured spots in the Last 8.

Orcollo dethroned 2016 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship titlist Niels Fiejen of the Netherlands while Pagulayan blasted American Tom Walter. Kiamco toppled another American bet Corey Deuel.

Corteza and Kiamco will be meeting in the quarterfinals while Orcollo battles reigning World Pool 9-Ball Championship winner Albin Ouschan of Austria, who defeated his compatriot Mario He in the second round.

On the other hand, Pagulayan needs to beat four-time World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Thorsten Hohmann of Germany, who trounced Taiwanese Chang Yu-Lung.

Corteza, Pagulayan, Or­collo and Kiamco barged into the main draw with opening-round bye incentives after topping their respective groups.

Corteza (Group 5) and Pagulayan (Group 6) swept all their five games in the elimination round while Orcollo (Group 7) and Kiamco (Group 8) both scored 4-1 in their groups.