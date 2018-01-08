4 policemen to be dismissed for indiscriminate firing during New Year — De la Rosa

FOUR policemen will be dismissed from service for indiscriminate firing, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said on Monday.

“Pulis rin natin ang nakahuli. At least nahuli yung pulis ng kapwa niya pulis dahil yung kapwa niyang pulis na matitino ay nagtratrabaho,” de la Rosa said at the weekly flag ceremony.

(The offenders were caught by fellow policemen. At least these erring policemen were caught by colleagues who are doing their work right.)

The policemen were not identified.

In 2017, five policemen and one military personnel were caught for indiscriminate firing at the height of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

De la Rosa also said that there was no recorded casualty, a first in the history of the PNP.

“Sabi ko sa mga pulis: Pag meron kayong narinig na nagpaputok, kahit sa loob ng bahay, pasukin ninyo. We invoke the doctrine of hot pursuit,” he said.

From Dec. 16, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017, the PNP reported one dead and 12 wounded in 12 incidents of indiscriminate firing. ROY NARRA