4 policemen killed, 1 hurt in Davao Sur Reds’ attack

FOUR policemen were killed and one was wounded in an ambush staged by suspected members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) early on Wednesday morning in Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

The fatalities were identified as Police Officers 1 Rolly Benelayo, Joey Narvaza and Saro Mangutara and a member of the Davao del Sur police Scene of the Crime Office PO3 Jayden May Rabor, all of Bansalan town police office.

The wounded policeman was identified as PO3 Allen Amado.

Officials said the victims, onboard a police vehicle, were on their way to investigate a reported killing in the village of Sibayan when they were attacked at about 7:30 a.m.

Lt. Col. Harold Argamosa, commander of the Philippine Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion, said a pursuit operation was launched against members of the NPA believed to be behind the deadly ambush.

Security forces in Davao del Sur were also placed on heightened alert after the attack.

WITH JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL