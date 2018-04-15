4 policemen nabbed for extorting Egyptian

THE National Bureau Investigation–Counter-intelligence Task Force (NBI-CITF) arrested four Manila policemen on Friday night for allegedly extorting P200,000 from an Egyptian in exchange for not filing anti-illegal drug case against him. Arrested were Senior Police Officer 3 Ranny Litonjoa Dionisio, Police Officer 3 Richard Osorio Bernal, PO1 Elequiel Jeric Fernandez and PO1 Arjay Lastricia Lasap who are all members of the Intelligence Section of the Manila Police District Station 9. The Egyptian, who was allegedly arrested last April 9 filed a complaint against the policemen who demanded money from him which was later reduced to P50,000. He issued a check for the amount that was to be exchanged for cash on April 13 when the entrapment was conducted.