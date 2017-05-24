4 policemen in woman’s kidnap fall

Four of the 13 policemen reportedly involved in the kidnapping of a woman were arrested in an entrapment operation in Malabon City on Monday.

The four — SPO2 Ricky Pelicano, PO2 Wilson Sanchez, PO1 Joselito Ereneo and PO1 Frances Camua – were part of a group that abducted Norma Andales, 52, near her house in Veterans Village, Project 7 Quezon City on Sunday. Their accomplices are still at large but they have already been identified.

The four police officers were assigned at the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Malabon police.

Their arrest stemmed from the complaint of Jesus Sala and Gladys Bataycan who reported the abduction of Andales.

They said Andales was abducted after visiting her boyfriend Raymond Bongabon at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

The policemen took the victim’s Starex van, jewelry, gadgets and P6,000 cash before she was taken to the SDEU office in Malabon City. There, the policemen told Andales that she will be released if she paid P5 million.

The group also called Bongabon and demanded P2 million in exchange for Andales’ freedom. The policemen also ordered Andales to transact with her Chinese contact for one kilo of shabu which was picked-up in a hotel in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The P5 million demand was reduced to P1 million. Pay-off was arranged for Monday night but police officials decided to file a case against Andales using the one kilo of shabu as evidence.

Northern Police District Director Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo Fajardo ordered the relief of Senior Inspector Bobby Mario Egera, the chief of the SDEU and all operatives of the unit.

On Tuesday, National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde called on the other police officers involved in the crime to surrender.

Albayalde said the seven policemen are with the Philippine National Police’s Civil Security Group and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Last week, four Makati City police officers were arrested on charges of kidnapping, robbery, extortion, and multiple homicide. The four were accused of demanding P400,000 from their two kidnapping victims in exchange for their release.

The victims were released after paying P100,000.

