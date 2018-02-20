4 PSL bets bags MOS plum in Phuket

Four Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers led by Aishel Cid Evangelista and Denise Ruth Sula bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in the 2018 Thanyapura Swimming Championships held at the Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Evangelista, a West Manila Christian School student, copped five gold and one silver medals to win the MOS trophy in the boys’ eight-under. He ruled the 50m backstroke (42.62), 100m backstroke (1:31.72), 50m butterfly (41.09), 100m freestyle (1:18.56) and 50m breaststroke (50.50) then placed second in the 50m freestyle (36.06).

The Rich Golden Shower Montessori Center standout Sula copped three gold (50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle), one silver (50m butterfly), and two bronze medals (50m freestyle and 100m butterfly) to earn the girls’ 9-10 MOS award.

Not to be outdone was Diliman Preparatory School swimmer Lee Grant Cabral, who claimed two gold (50m breaststroke and 200m freestyle) and three silver medals (100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke) en route to winning the boys’ 12-year MOS plum.

Sharing the limelight was PSL Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy, who secured the top honors in the boys’ 11-year by virtue of his one-gold, three-silver, one-bronze showing.

Dula reigned supreme in the 100m backstroke (1:18.09), wound up second in the 400m freestyle (5:23.28), 100m butterfly (1:12.43) and 200m backstroke (2:47.42), and finished third in the 50m butterfly (31.40).

Overall, PSL delivered 11 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals.

“These kids are products of our grassroots development program. We are so happy with the positive results that we’re getting. We are now reaping the fruits of our labor but it’s just the beginning. We will continue this program until we reach our ultimate goals,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other members of the team were Albert Sermonia II with two silver (50m butterfly and 50m backstroke), and one bronze (200m freestyle) in the boys’ 13-14, and Jenn Albreicht Sermonia with one bronze (50m butterfly) in the girls’ nine-year event.

Susan Papa Swim Academy mentor Alexandre Papa served as head coach of the team while Jennifer Sermonia was the delegation head.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.