4 ‘pushers’ killed, 27 busted in Bulacan

Two armed suspected drug pushers were killed in a running gunbattle in Malolos City on Monday, while two others were also slain during operations in the towns of Pandi and San Miguel in Bulacan over the weekend. Twenty-seven others were arrested in a series of buy-busts also over the weekend. Supt. Heryl Bruno, Malolos police chief identified the slain suspects as Rolando Paraiso of Barangay Mambog in Malolos and one alias “Allen” from Bocaue. The suspects fled on board a motorcycle after noticing they were transacting with a poseur buyer in Barangay Longos, triggering a running gunbattle. Recovered from the suspects were one caliber 38 revolver, a hand grenade and four sachets of shabu. Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting Provincial director, identified the other slain suspects as Jeffrey Tabianan, alias “Teptep” and Richard Felipe, alias “Balat”, of Barangay Batasan Matanda, San Miguel. Pandi police Chief Insp. Manuel de Vera said Tabianan was killed after he fired at operatives during a buy-bust in Saint Dominique, Barangay San Roque. His cohort, identified only as “Eseng,” escaped during the firefight. The San Miguel police chief, Supt. Isagani Enriquez, said Felipe was slain during a buy-bust after he resisted arrest. Caramat added the 27 other drug suspects were arrested in different buy busts in San Jose del Monte City, Meycauayan, Guigunito, Pulilan, San Miguel, Bocaue, Paombong, Baliwag, Santa Maria and Marilao with a total of 72 sachets of shabu, marked money and drug paraphernalia recovered.