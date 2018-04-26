4 reelectionist senators in NPC shortlist for 2019–Sotto

THE Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) will be coming up with a shortlist of senatorial candidates that the party will be endorsing in the 2019 midterm elections, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said on Thursday.

Sotto said the list would be composed of seven to eight candidates with the same ideals and objectives of the NPC regardless of political affiliation.

“We are supporting them regardless of their political affiliations. These are people who we think are needed in the Senate and are more or less in line with the objectives and ideals of the NPC,” said Sotto at the Kapihan sa Senado news forum.

Sotto said among those who would be included in the NPC shortlist were Senators Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, Juan Edgardo Angara, and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd who are all running for re-election.

Sotto said the party would also consider Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito and Paolo Benigno Aquino 3rd, as well as former senators Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and Pia Cayetano.

He said Poe, Villar, Angara have been on the list of the NPC even before other political parties included them in their line-up for 2019.

The chosen candidates, Sotto said, would be free to join and be supported by NPC governors, mayors ang congressmen all over the country during the entire campaign period.

“I have discussed this with the leadership of the party even with ambassador Danding and the rest of the leadership…” said Sotto, referring to NPC chairman and former ambassador Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco Jr.

He added that the NPC was expected to finalize its shortlist after the party building conference and workshop scheduled from May 17 to 20.

Sotto, however, made it clear that the NPC list was different from the so-called “the force” in the Senate, which also included Angara, Ejercito, Binay, Poe, and Villar.

Sotto said he, together with Senators Panfilo Lacson and Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan 2nd, would play an active role campaigning for “The Force”.

Initially, Sotto said, he would be in-charge of the stage, Lacson of the local government units and Honasan, security. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA