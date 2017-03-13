4 robbers of gas stations killed in Nueva Ecija

GUIMBA, Nueva Ecija: FOUR suspected robbers who targeted gasoline stations here and neighboring towns were killed on Sunday in Barangay San Roque in what police described asa running gunbattle. Guimba town chief of police and Supt. Richie Duldulao said the four were the ones who raided a gas station last week, took the shotgun of the security guard and ransacked the cash register. He added, the same group had broken into several houses in this town whose owners complained of losing valuables and cash in the past five months.

Duldulao identified the slain as Ronald Gagarin Fermin and Dodie Gagarin Fermin of Barangay Bunol here, Freddie Ramirez Villanueva, of Barangay Culong, and one known only as Mateo. A report said the suspects, in two separate motorcycles and negotiating the Guimba-Quezon road, saw a police checkpoint in Tampac 1, San Roque, so they immediately made a turn. Joint operatives from the town police force along with the provincial ntelligence and public safety company were manning the checkpoint and were waiting to block the arrival of the target suspects. A running gunbattle ensued feom 12 midnight to 1 a.m. Police recovered 16 pieces of empty shells of M-16, 9mm, a shotgun, a .38 caliber revolver, four sachets of suspected shabu, a glass bottle of crystalline substance and one MK2 fragmentation hand grenade.