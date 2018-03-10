4 robbers killed in shootout

Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga: Four of the five unidentified suspected robbers who posed as Securities and Exchange Commission inspectors were killed during a shootout with lawmen shortly after they robbed a lending office on Thursday in Barangay Zone 1, Iba, Zambales. Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director, said responding policemen chanced upon the armed suspects who were leaving the establishment onboard a red SUV owned by Nida Pentinio, owner of Lucky 55 Lending. Suspects opened fired at the lawmen triggering a shootout killing four of the suspects while another escaped. Recovered from the slain suspects were Pietro berretta caliber 9mm pistol, three caliber 45 pistol and assorted identification cards.