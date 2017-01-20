4 slain, 1 critically wounded in BiÑan shooting spree

BiÑan City, Laguna: Four persons, three of them students, were killed while another is in critical condition after unidentified assassins shot them at close range on Friday morning here. City Chief of Police Supt. Serafin Petallo identified the victims as Arnel Barce, 17, Darwin Villareal, 18, both students; Rico Laserna, 32., service crew and Mark Robin Ignacio, 27, all of Maribel Subdivision, Binan City. The fifth victim, Ranel Barce, 18, also a student, is in critical condition at Binan Hospital. Petallo said the victims were in front of Canlalay Elementary School at 1:25a.m. when the suspects approached and subsequently fired shots at them for unknown reason. Recovered from the crime scene were 13 shells from caliber 9mm and 2 deformed slugs for unknown caliber. The suspects escaped after the shooting.

ROSELLE AQUINO