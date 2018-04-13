4 squads battle for decent finish

Out of the Final Four race, four teams seek to finish their respective campaigns on a winning note in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament today at the Blue Eagles Gym in Quezon City.

University of the Philippines (UP) takes on University of the East (UE) at 2 p.m. while University of Sto. Tomas (UST) collides with Adamson University at 4 p.m.

UP, Adamson and UST head into their games with the final placing at stake while UE is set to finish dead last regardless of the result.

The Lady Maroons and the Lady Falcons, who are tied at No. 5 with identical 5-8 win-loss records, could end up on the same spot with wins over their separate foes.

Carrying a 4-8 slate at No. 7, the Golden Tigresses could force a tie at either No. 5 or No. 6 with a victory against Adamson.

The No. 8 Lady Warriors (2-11) are just out to spoil UP’s bid for a fifth place finish.

Top seed De La Salle University (11-2), Ateneo De Manila University (9-4), Far Eastern University (9-4) and National University (7-6) are already locked up in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in men’s action, Adamson guns for the last Final Four berth against a UST side that is determined to stay in contention.

A win by the Falcons (6-7) over the Tiger Spikers (5-8) in their 8 a.m. tiff will give them the last semifinal slot. A UST win, however, will result in a playoff match.

In the other game, also-rans UP (3-10) and UE (0-13) fight for pride at 10 p.m.