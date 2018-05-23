4 STL slots up for grabs in Davao, Masbate

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan on Tuesday said they are accepting two more applications for Small Town Lottery (STL) in Davao Occidental and Masbate, bringing to four openings for prospective bidders.

Balutan said applications will be opened until June 8 and applicants must submit complete documents to the STL Advisory Committee located at the 4th Floor, Sun Plaza Building, 605 Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Earlier, Balutan announced that the agency has opened in the provinces of Iloilo (excluding Iloilo City) and Cavite for STL bidders with deadline of application on June 15.

Meanwhile, Balutan said they are not giving out tips on the winning lottery numbers since their games are automated.

“First and foremost, one cannot win a lottery without buying a ticket, plus the chances of winning a lottery jackpot can vary widely depending on several factors: lottery design, count of possible numbers, or count of winning numbers drawn,” he said.

Balutan made a clarification as the PCSO Facebook page is flooded with private messages asking the secret of winning the jackpot and possible tip for winning numbers.

“Some gamers use different strategies or techniques. They would choose numbers that have something to do in their life like their birthdays or anniversaries. Some people dream about lotto numbers. Some gamers let the machine pick numbers for them – the lucky pick, and win, which only goes to show that lottery is game of luck or chance,” he added.

Balutan assured the gaming public that everyone has fair chances of winning. The agency has strict implementation when it comes to draw procedures, making sure the bets are really there.

But if there’s a secret to winning the lottery that Balutan would like to reveal to everyone, “Buy a ticket, buy more tickets,” he said.

For more information and PCSO updates, the public is advised to like its Facebook page, “Mandirigma Kawanggawa” or Facebook Community Page, “Mandirigma sa Kawanggawa.”