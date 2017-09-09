4 suspects admit to raping Pasig teen

THE suspects arrested in the killing of a 16-year-old girl from Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City have admitted to the crime, police said on Friday.

The suspects –three of them siblings Joel, Jomari and Emmanuel Manuel and John Jericho Peralta –are currently detained for the killing of Grace Omadlao, who just came from an Internet café to do a school assignment on Sunday night.

“They have made statements but we cannot yet consider these as an admission because they were not made in the presence of counsel,” Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr., Pasig police chief, said in a text interview.

Authorities believe Omadlao was raped before she was killed.

The suspects were seen in a closed-circuit television footage hours before the victim was found dead at a vacant lot in Villa Esguerra Homes, Centennial 2 Nagpayong on Monday morning.

“All four suspects were subjected to drug testing but only one, Jomari Manuel, tested positive for illegal drugs,” Yebra said.

Charges of rape with homicide have been filed against the suspects.

Police are also searching for three other persons of interest who are still at large. NEIL A. ALCOBER