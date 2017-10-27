4 suspects in hotel-casino junket operator kidnap-slay killed in Cavite shootout

FOUR suspected kidnappers were killed in a shootout with police in Cavite on Friday morning, according to an official.

Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, chief of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG), said three of the four were “former and current policemen” allegedly responsible for the abduction and killing of Carlos Abad Tan, a casino junket operator at Resorts World Manila.

Dumlao named two of the three as PO3 Rodel Estonatoc and PO1 Ramil Espejo. The other policeman and a fourth suspect have not been identified.

Dumlao said one of the police officers was assigned to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) while the others were dismissed from service by the PNP. One suspect was a civilian.

“There had been an encounter after two days of intensive intelligence operations,” Dumlao said.

Police claimed that the suspects were members of an unidentified kidnap-for-ransom group.

According to a spot police report, the shootout happened at 4:36 a.m. on Friday as elements of the PNP-AKG were about to arrest the suspects along San Lazaro Road, Sitio Ulong Tubig in Carmona.

One of the items recovered was a watch belonging to Tan and which was seen on the wrist of Estonatoc.

Tan and his driver were abducted at the Resorts World Manila on October 21. The kidnappers initially asked for a P50-million ransom, which they lowered to P10 million.

However, negotiations stopped after the family of the victims failed to pay. The kidnappers allegedly killed Tan but released the driver who helped police by retracing the route taken by the abductors.

A radio report said that the remains of Tan were seen in the vicinity of the shootout. RJ CARBONELL