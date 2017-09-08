4 suspects in rape-slay of Pasig teen arrested

FOUR men suspected to be behind the rape and killing of a 16-year-old girl from Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City were arrested Thursday.

Three of the suspects were siblings – Joel, Jomari and Emmanuel Manuel. The fourth was John Jericho Peralta.

The suspects, who are all included in the drugs watch list in their barangay (village), were seen on closed-circuit television footage hours before Grace Omadlao was found dead.

They were also positively identified by a teenage girl who saw them dragging the victim on Sunday night before she was found dead at a vacant lot in Villa Esguerra Homes, Centennial 2 Nagpayong on Monday morning.

The suspects confessed to journalists that they were under the influence of drugs when they committed the crime.

The victim went to a nearby Internet café to do a school assignment. She left the computer shop at around 10 p.m. She never made it home.

Autopsy examination showed the victim was raped and strangled to death.

Aside from the arrested suspects, authorities said that there were three other persons of interest who are still at large.

The suspects are facing rape with homicide charges.