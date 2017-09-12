4 teams try to boost PVL bid

Four struggling teams go for crucial wins to bolster their semifinal bid in their respective divisions with San Beda College taking on College of St. Benilde and Lyceum of the Philippines battling Jose Rizal University today in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Among the four, the Red Spikers have one win to show in two games and should be all-fired up to join the Arellano Lady Chiefs at second against the Lady Blazers (0-1) in a Group B encounter at 4 p.m.

The Lady Pirates and the Lady Bombers, on the other hand, clash in a duel of winless Group A teams at 6:30 p.m. with the former hoping to bounce back from a shutout loss to the National University Lady Bulldogs last week.

But with two losses, JRU is in a must win situation in a short single round elims where the top two from each side of six teams will advance to the crossover semifinals of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

San Beda trampled Technological Institute of the Philippines in four last Sept. 3 but absorbed a 0-3 setback to Arellano to fall to joint third with idle University of the Philippines.

The Lady Blazers also got swept by the Lady Chiefs but the former NCAA champions are raring to rebound behind Klarissa Abriam, Ranya Musa, Rachel Austero, and Marites Pablo, libero Christine Lim and setter Pauline Cardiente against SBC’s Aurea Racraquin, sisters Nieza and Jiezela Viray and Satrriani Espiritu.

Meanwhile, action in the men’s side of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics heats up with unbeaten Ateneo gunning for win No. 4 against winless St. Benilde at 8 a.m.

Far Eastern U and UST, toting identical 2-1 slates, tangle at 10 a.m.