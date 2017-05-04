4 TMTC grads pass 2016 Bar exams

THE Manila Times College (TMTC) congratulates four of its journalism graduates who pursued law studies and passed the 2016 Bar examinations.

Therese Claire Federigan Carbero, Tasnem Asdala Hamdain, Katrina April Mennen Apalisok Valdez and Suzette Mortera Longboy were among the 3,747 successful Bar examinees announced by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Carbero, Hamdain and Valdez were in the first batch of graduates of AB Journalism course at TMTC in 2006 while Longboy belonged to the third batch in 2008.

Carbero and Valdez then pursued and finished their law studies at San Sebastian College – Recoletos de Manila, Longboy graduated from Arellano University College of Law while Hamdain took three years of law at Arellano and completed the course at the Philippine Law School in Pasay City.

The 3, 747 Bar passers comprising 59.06 percent of the 6, 344 examinees hold the distinction of belonging to the batch with the highest passing rate in 16 years.

Valdez once worked as reporter for The Manila Times covering the business beat.

Carbero now works as executive assistant at the office of Justice Jose C. Reyes Jr., Court of Appeals-Manila.