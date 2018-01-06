4 Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Treasury placed four serving or retired Venezuelan generals on its sanctions blacklist on Friday (Friday in Manila), raising pressure on the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro. The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes. Washington has already targeted Maduro himself for sanctions, and is a long-standing opponent of what it sees as his increasingly authoritarian regime. In a televised address late Friday Maduro said the Trump administration had “exhausted his patience.” “My patience is at the limit with the imperialist government of Donald Trump. I am not going to accept any more from this aggressive government.” The leader authorized Venezuela’s military to respond in writing “with forcefulness” to what he characterized as “blackmail” from the White House. Falling oil prices, political unrest, and corruption have decimated the country’s economy and led to deadly protests under Maduro. The new sanctions “highlight that corruption and repression continue to flourish under the Maduro regime, both by those in current government positions and former officials who continue to benefit from a corrupt system,” the Treasury said.

AFP