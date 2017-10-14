4 WAP archers off to World Championships

Four veteran national archers will be vying for top honors in the 2017 World Archery Championships starting today in Mexico City.

The weeklong competition will see veteran compound shooters Paul Marton Dela Cruz, Earl Yap, Amaya Paz Cojuangco and recurve adept Flor Matan compete against the world’s best archers.

“The tournament will help us gauge where our athletes are as compared to their counterparts. It will help us also assess the things that we should work on for next year’s competition,” said World Archery Philippines (WAP) secretary-general Rosendo Sombrio in a phone interview on Saturday.

Sombrio added that the squad is preparing for the upcoming Asian Games and the Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Just last week, up and coming star archer Nicole Marie Tagle clinched the country’s first slot in the 2018 YOG with her impressive performance in the World Youth Championships held in Argentina.

The 16-year old Dumaguete native bested Japanese Ruka Uehara, 7-3, to claim the top spot in the secondary match and secured one of the 16 girls’ Olympic slots.

The Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Tagle is eyeing to get training from archery power- house South Korea in preparation for the YOG even if it means sacrificing her studies here.

Tagle, currently ranked no. 93 in the world, aims to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics.