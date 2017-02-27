4 wounded in Maguindanao anti-drug operation

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Two suspected drug pushers and two members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), including an Army lieutenant, were wounded in an anti-drug operation at Barangay Lipao, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao last Saturday. Joint operatives of the 33rd Infantry Battalion and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-ARMM) cordoned off a safehouse in the middle of a banana plantation where the main target – Abdulatip Pendaliday alias Commander Grasscutter – one of Maguindanao’s most wanted drug suspects, was arrested after a brief firefight that ensued after the suspects fired at the operatives. Two of Pendaliday’s men were injured and later brought to the 33rd IB headquarters and were given first aid by soldiers. Lt. Colonel Harold Cabunoc, 33rd IB commander, who joined the operation, said more than P500,000 worth of shabu, drug paraphernalia, cash and an M-16 Armalite rifle were recovered by the government forces.