40 lawyers potential Bautista prosecutors

Forty lawyers are already on a ‘long list’ of potential prosecutors against recently impeached Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Juan Andres Bautista.

Advertisements

In a phone interview with The Manila Times on Tuesday, Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali said the House Committee on Justice will then trim down the list to 11.

The 11 unnamed lawyers will face the Senate and prosecute Bautista, who is accused of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution by former Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto Paras and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio.

Paras and Topacio said Bautista neglected his duty as Comelec chairman as he failed to adopt safeguards that resulted in Smartmatic hacking the system of the Comelec website and tinkering with the script of the “transparency server” that broadcast the May 2016 election results.

Smartmatic was the technology provider for last year’s polls.

The complainants said Bautista’s negligence also resulted in the hacking of voters’ personal information.

The Comelec chairman was also accused of culpable violation of the Constitution for incorrectly filing his 2016 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

An affidavit filed by Patricia Bautista, Andres’ estranged wife, with the National Bureau of Investigation on August 1 said her husband amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth and had 35 accounts at the Luzon Development Bank but declared a net worth of only P176.3 million in his SALN.