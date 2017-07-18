40 Marawi evacuees succumb to diseases

At least 40 evacuees have died of various diseases since the Maute Group seized some areas in Marawi City in May, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said on Monday.

During the Mindanao Hour news briefing in Malacañang, Ubial said 38 of the dead were home-based, while two died in health facilities.

Ubial said the victims succumbed to various ailments such as acute gastrointestinal infections and heart-related diseases.

“I’d like to point out that all of these deaths are home-based evacuees. So they did not come from established evacuation centers but they were internally-displaced persons,” she added.

Ubial said the patients who were taken to the hospital and eventually died did not come from the evacuation centers.

“The two patients died in transit, one being transferred from Amai Pakpak Medical Center to another hospital when the hospital was closed in May 24. So that was one of the first few casualties because this patient was being dialyzed. And the other one died in transit because the patient was brought home from the hospital — home against medical advice,” she said.