40-something actress leads double life

GUESS WHO

This forty-something actress portrays herself as very pious and religious—not in the movies, mind you but in real life. Popular among her churchmates, she is also the first to volunteer in projects and outreach activities.

However, come nightfall, she transforms into the total opposite. Said to frequent clubs where she has sex with random strangers in the bathroom, or escorted out for being dead drunk, she even tolerates her daughter following her footsteps. Yes, the pretty lass, just like mommy scouts rich men and dates them for money.