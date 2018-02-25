Sunday, February 25, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»40-something actress leads double life

    40-something actress leads double life

    0
    By on Entertainment

    GUESS WHO

    This forty-something actress portrays herself as very pious and religious—not in the movies, mind you but in real life. Popular among her churchmates, she is also the first to volunteer in projects and outreach activities.

    However, come nightfall, she transforms into the total opposite. Said to frequent clubs where she has sex with random strangers in the bathroom, or escorted out for being dead drunk, she even tolerates her daughter following her footsteps. Yes, the pretty lass, just like mommy scouts rich men and dates them for money.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.