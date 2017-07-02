40 tankers shine in 118th PSL National Series

Forty promising tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in their respective age bands in the 118th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Motivational and Novice Swimming Meet held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

De La Salle Araneta University’s Francine Cabado led the list of MOS awardees in Motivational Division after earning 34 points in winning the top honors in the girls’ 14-year category.

Denis Baui (6-under), Alexandra Marie Pedracio (7), Angel Navarrete (8), Princess Moelter (9), Vianka Togores (10), Holly Beard (11), Namy Cortes (12), Alexandrina Jacinto (13) and Aubrey Ybanez (15-over) were the other MOS winners in the girls’ class.

Sean Agustin (6-under), Sean Turingan (7), Samuel Leal (8), Samuel Villarin (9), Kyle Cornel (10), Arthur Bondoc (11), Ian Madrid (12), Harry Sembrano (13), Kurt Peters (14) and Arvin Pante (15-over) were the MOS awardees in boys.

In Novice, Arwen Nilo (6-under), Sylvia Villarin (7), Heleina Glorioso (8), Alexandra Villamer (9), Anna Victorino (10), Ysabrina Aviles (11), Nikki Dimabuyu (12), Penelope Javien (13), Melissa Yu (14) and Quinn Guat (15-over) dominated the girls’ event while Shem Dizon (6-under), Sebastian Castejon (7), Elaijah Regalario (8), John Salinel (9), Ritchie Ruiz (10), Elegio Acae (11), Paolo Manlongat (12), Josh Perillo (13), Aaron Beredo (14) and Marc Tenerife (15-over) claimed the MOS awards in boys.

Kalipayan Sailfish Swimming Team took the overall championship crown by garnering 521 points while Grand Villa settled for second with 461 points and Aquaspeed Sailfish wound up third with 377 points.

The other teams in the Top 10 were Platypus Aquatic Swimming Team (334), Killerwhale (297), Diliman Preparatory School (285), One Cainta Torpedo (265), Mt. Alban Legends (257), De La Salle Araneta University (231) and Navotas Swimming Team (197).

“This is really a grassroots development program. They are starting as novice and if they stay in the program, you can see what they will become a year after,” stressed PSL President Susan Papa.