4,000 Maguindanao fisherfolk receive livelihood assistance

COTABATO CITY: Some 4,000 fisherfolk in Maguindanao will benefit from several fisheries-based livelihood projects of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) through its Humanitarian and Development Assistance Program (HDAP) drafted immediately after the Mamasapano incident on January 25, 2015. Janice Musali, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) – ARMM director, said residents dependent on fishing from the second district of Maguindanao will be assisted with livelihood projects to “help them generate income and improve their living conditions.” The projects are implemented 15 towns located in and around the so-called SPMS box, consisting of Shariff Aguak, Pagatin (Datu Saudi), Mamasapano and Shariff Saydona. As of December 2017, a total of 2,535 fisherfolk have already benefited from the projects. The BFAR-ARMM has distributed 162 motorized boats, 875 banca, 4,280 cribs of fish corals, 2,000 fish pots and 50 fish cages to beneficiaries in Datu Salibo, Mamasapano, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Guindulungan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Talayan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Rajah Buayan and Datu Piang.