403 villages benefit from ARMM’S anti-poverty program

COTABATO CITY: The Health, Education, Livelihood, Peace and Governance and Synergy (HELPS) program of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) has served 403 barangay (villages) since 2013. Amir Mawallil, ARMM spokesman and Bureau of Public Information executive director, said among the services delivered were barangay health stations, provision of medicines and birthing supplies and equipment for its health component. Development of “madaris” (Islamic schools) curriculum, as a tool to combat violent extremism, as well as the construction of community learning centers for education and study tour for teachers were also pursued. He said ARMM-HELPS – the banner program of the region under Gov. Mujiv Hataman – also constructed flea markets and water systems, and supported livelihood cooperative developments. To strengthen ARMM’s support to efficient governance, new barangay halls with police action centers were built, disaster preparedness and management training were promoted, rescue equipment and other supplies were distributed and Barangay Development Plans and youth development support programs were given assistance. The previous year’s efforts focused on 150 villages with program resources equally distributed among the region’s five provinces. ARMM-HELPS also earmarked over P300 million for beneficiaries in Lanao del Sur who suffered from the Marawi crisis, and another P150 million for villages in the provinces of Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.