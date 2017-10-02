UPDATE 3: 406 taken to hospitals after Vegas shooting – police

LAS VEGAS: More than 400 victims were taken to hospital after a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 50 people dead, police said on Monday.

Approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement which also put the toll from Sunday night’s shooting at 50.

Police had previously said at least 50 people had been killed at the country music festival and put the number of injured at more than 200.

It was not immediately clear if the 406 included anyone who was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said the gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself. His traveling companion, Marilou Danley, was cleared of involvement in the shooting at a Country Music concert in Las Vegas strip on Sunday night (Monday in Manila).

“Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said Monday.

“LVMPD detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip,” it said in a statement sent to CNN.

Police gave no further details on the investigation.

