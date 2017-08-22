42 injured in US train crash

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A train crash in the eastern US city of Philadelphia injured 42 people early Tuesday, authorities said. Heather Redfern, a spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, said a high-speed train ran into another one that was stationary and unoccupied at the 69th Street Terminal in the city’s Upper Darby suburb. “All 42 people on board the train that was moving were injured and all appear to be non life-threatening,” she said, adding the cause of the crash just after midnight was being investigated.

AFP