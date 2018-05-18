42 ladies vie for Miss Earth Philippines 2018 crown

Wearing white swimsuits as goddesses of environment, the 42 official candidates to this year’s Miss Earth Philippines pageant were presented to the media on May 10 at the poolside of the Diamond Hotel Manila. They will be competing for the title and crown as Karen Ibasco’s successor tonight at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

A medical physicist who graduated from the University of Santo Tomas, Ibasco is also the reigning Miss Earth, besting 84 other candidates in the Miss Earth 2017 pageant in the same venue in November last year.

Pre-pageant activities were held as early as last month with special awardees already proclaimed. During the media presentation, Leandrea Gabrielle Batingan of San Jose Del Monte City was declared Darling of the Press, with Zahra Bianca Saldua of Las Piñas City and Silvia Celeste Cortesi of Fil-Rome, Italy as runners-up.

This year’s youngest candidate is 18 years old while the oldest is 26 representing various cities, municipalities, provinces and Filipino communities overseas vying for the main crown and the other titles of Miss Earth Philippines-Air, Miss Earth Philippines-Water, Miss Earth Philippines-Fire and Miss Earth Philippines-Ecotourism.

The theme of the pageant is “Dyosa ng Inang Kalikasan” or Goddess of Mother Nature, focusing on ecotourism in the country.

Miss Earth co-founder and Carousel Productions executive vice president Lorraine Schuck said in a statement that is important to teach people of the actions they do that can destroy the environment.

“We are in a country that ranks tourism as one of its major sources of revenues. It is only fitting that we become united in protecting these destinations from the effects of human activities. Of course, it doesn’t mean restricting people from enjoying these natural wonders, but teaching them to be mindful of their acts that can cause damage to the environment,” the Mutya ng Pilipinas 1979 said.

Considered one of the Big 4 pageants (the other three are Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss International), the Philippines has produced four winners since its inception in 2001.

Karla Henry became the first winner in the homegrown pageant in 2008. Jamie Herrell and Angelia Ong created history with their back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015. Philippine delegates also finished strongly with several runners-up placements, missing the cut only twice in the semi-finals. Jeanne Harn, nevertheless won the Miss Photogenic award in 2007 with Jessica Trisko of Canada winning the crown; Imelda Schweighart did not make it and resigned as Miss Earth Philippines not long after the international pageant.

Miss Earth is the only beauty competition whose raison d’etre is to have its candidates and winners actively promote and get involved in the preservation of the environment and the protection of Mother Earth. The Miss Earth Philippines 2018 coronation will be telecast on May 27 at 9:45 a.m. on ABS-CBN.