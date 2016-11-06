4,200 families displaced by Sultan Kudarat floods

COTABATO CITY: At least 23 homes were destroyed by flash floods that hit at least six low-lying villages in Kalamansig and Lebak towns, both in Sultan Kudarat, on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

Mayor Ronan Garcia of Kalamansig said a three-day moderate to heavy downpour brought about by an inter-tropical convergence zone affecting Mindanao that peaked also on Saturday night has flooded populated villages.

He added that the floods have affected the villages of Poral, Obial, Limulan, Sta Maria, Hinalaan and Cadiz.

Floods also struck the villages of Salaman and Poloy-Poloy in Lebak, also in Sultan Kudarat.

Garcia said as of 3:40 a.m. also on Sunday, at least 4,255 families had been affected as listed by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“At least 23 houses were destroyed by flash floods,” he added.

According to him, the number may increase when all the reports come in.

The Limulan River has overflowed and flood water submerged low-lying villages at its downstream because of an overnight heavy downpour.

The officials said 37 families of the Manobo tribe living by the banks of the Limulan River in the American Land at Santa Maria evacuated to the Zone of Peace and Development (ZOPAD) building in Santa Maria Barangay Hall.

At the Poral beach, debris from the mountains, including dead animals, littered the coastline.

Disaster officials said power was cut in affected villages after trees fell on power lines during strong winds also Saturday night in Barangay Limulan where the Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative generators are located.

Garcia said flood waters reached as high as waist level.

No fatality has been reported.

Disaster and police officials continue to monitor the situation while rains continue in the mountains of Lebak and Kalamansig.

