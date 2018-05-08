4,251 killed in drug war – PNP

More than 4,000 alleged drug personalities have been killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, according to the latest data of #RealNumbersPH.

In a press briefing, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde presented the updated figures on the war on drugs.

He said 4,251 drug suspects were killed in 98,799 operations while 142,069 others were arrested.

Albayalde said the number of casualties will increase.

“It will all go up definitely because we have a huge problem on illegal drugs. There were only few barangay (villages) that we have cleared as of this time. But we are winning against illegal drugs,” he said.

Albayalde said it is now more difficult to acquire drugs.

“We are not yet halfway done but we can see that there are only few drug pushers now on the streets unlike before that you can buy drugs like you are just buying cigarettes. This is an indication that we are on the right track,” he said.

Based on police data, 48 uniformed personnel, 239 government employees, and 217 elected officials were arrested in various anti-drugs operations.

Also, 302 uniformed personnel and eight non-uniformed personnel tested positive for illegal drugs. This led to the dismissal of 265 personnel.

Albayalde vowed to boost the police’s internal cleansing program to stop corruption.

“The problem is that some policemen act as protector to drug lords and that is why we need to match it with internal cleansing in order to further prevent this,” he said,” he said.

Data also showed that 184,252 drug surrenderers have graduated from the PNP recovery and wellness program.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Camillo Cascolan said those who finished the program will still be monitored.

The government launched #RealNumbersPH to counter the “fake numbers” in the administration’s war on drugs campaign