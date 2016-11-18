42nd MMFF official list of films revealed

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday revealed the official list of films included in the 42nd Metro Manila Film Festival happening on Christmas Day, December 25 until January 7, 2017.

Here is the complete list of entries in no particular order.

Full-length films:

1. “Die Beautiful” by Jun Robles Lana

2. “Kabisera” by Arturo San Agustin and Real Florido

3. “Saving Sally” by Avid Liongoren

4. “Seklusyon” by Erik Matti

5. “Sunday Beauty Queen” by Baby Ruth Villarama

6. “Oro” by Alvin Rapan

7. “Vince & Kath & James” by Ted Boborol

8. “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2: #ForeveIsNotEnough” by Marlon Rivera

Short Films

1. “Birds” by Christian Paulo Lat

2. “EJK” by Bor Ocampo

3. “Manila Scream” by Roque Lee and Blair Camilo

4. “Mga Bituin sa Siyudad (Stars in the City)” by Jerell Serencio

5. “Mitatang” by Arcin Jezer Gagui

6. “Mono” by Avid Liongore

7. “Passage of Life” by Renz Vincemark

8. “Sitsiritsit” by Brian Spencer Reyes