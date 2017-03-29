4,300 Bulacan drug SURRENDERERS complete rehab

Some 4,300 drug surrenderers have completed a six-month drug rehabilitation program in 26 Bahay Pagbabago Reformation Center in Bulacan out of 37,369 surrenderers. Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado cited the surrenderers’ effort to lead a new life during Bulacan’s anti-drug symposium on Wednesday. He told them the province is now experiencing an economic boom and will need more human resources to propel it to more growth and development. Bulacan acting police director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. said more than 400 of those who underwent reform programs have graduated and doing well earning a living. Police records shows that 1.13 percent out of Bulacan’s three million population are drug users and pushers.