43rd national Qur’an reading competition opens Sunday

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) will hold the 43rd National Qur’an Reading Competition (NQRC) at the University of the Philippines (UP) Alumni Association Building, UP Campus in Diliman, Quezon City (Metro Manila) at 9 a.m. Sunday. Tahir Lidasan, NCMF executive director said the ultimate goal of the NQRC is to select the best Qur’an readers in the country and represent the Philippines in the international Qur’an reading competitions. Meanwhile, Shari’ah lawyer and Director Laman Piang of the NCMF’s Bureau of Muslim Cultural Affairs that handles the annual competition said the annual Qur’an reading competitions help in the preservation, promotion, and enhancement of the Islamic heritage of the Muslim Filipinos. It also strengthens the Philippine diplomatic and cultural relations with the Islamic world, Piang added.