44 Bangsamoro fighters killed in Maguindanao – PH Army

AT least 44 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed during the two-day encounter with government security forces at Datu Saudi-Ampatuan, Maguindanao, the Philippine Army said on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID), said the bodies of the 44, however, were buried within 24 hours based on Muslim tradition.

Besana said the fighting happened in three barangay (villages) — Lower Salibon and Tipango at Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Malangog at Datu Unsay.Besana said the troops encountered some 50 BIFF bandits, who were all under the supervision of Commander Peni of the Karialan faction.

Besana said that most of the BIFF members were killed during ground operations that started last Thursday.

As of posting time, Besana said that the Army has not called off pursuit operations against the remaining BIFF men. DEMPSEY REYES