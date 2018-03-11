44 BIFF killed in Maguindanao clashes

AT LEAST 44 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed during a two-day encounter with government security forces in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao, the Philippine Army said on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID), said the number of deaths is based on intelligence reports they collated after the encounters, as well as from the families of the slain terrorists.

Of the 44, Besana said there were no body counts, citing the Muslim tradition of not holding a viewing of the dead and immediately burying the body within 24 hours.

Based on last Friday’s reports, only 12 were recorded killed by the 6ID security forces with at least 23 wounded on the BIFF side and one among military troops.

According to Besana, the fighting happened in the villages of Lower Salibon and Tipango in Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Barangay Malangog of Datu Unsay, all in Maguindanao.

The troops clashed with some 50 BIFF bandits under Commander Peni of the BIFF Karialan faction.

Besana said most of the BIFF killed were from ground operations with some attributed to artillery fire and close-air support at the start of the fighting on Thursday.

As of Sunday, pursuit operations against the remaining BIFF members had not yet been called off as there are remaining bandits who escaped after the encounter.

Besana also said that bandits under the Turayfe faction have conducted “diversionary tactics” at Barangay Pagatin in Shariff Saydona, Maguindanao where an Army detachment was harassed.

He said more than 100 BIFF bandits were involved in the encounter within the select areas of Maguindanao.

“The diversionary tactics off the Turayfe faction was to ease the pressure since most of the soldiers have already responded in one area,” Besana told reporters.

He added that they are still pursuing more than 200 BIFF members with several firearms and explosives.

Besana noted that the encounter in Datu Saudi Ampatuan happened in a marsh area.

“Unfortunately, our soldiers’ personal cellphones, GPS devices and radios were broken since they swam to the marsh area,” he added.

Last week, the 6ID reported that about 50 BIFF were also encountered by military troops conducting security operations in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.