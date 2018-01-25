44 counts of homicide sought vs Aquino, 2 others over ‘Mamasapano’

THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) asked the Supreme Court to direct the Ombudsman to file homicide charges against former President Benigno Aquino III and others involved in the incident in Mamasapano where over 60 people, including 44 police commandos, were killed in a clash with rogue Muslim fighters in 2015.

In a 45-page Manifestation to mark the third year anniversary of the carnage, the OSG said 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide should be filed against Aquino, former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima, and PNP-Special Action Forces (SAF) Commander Getulio Napenas Jr.

The OSG also asked the high court to direct the Ombudsman to “annul, reverse or set aside” its ruling that dismissed the reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide case against the three respondents.

The Ombudsman dismissed the reckless imprudence complaint filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) against Aquino, and instead charged the former president with “acting in conspiracy” with Purisima, a trusted aide.

The “SAF 44,” as the fallen troops have come to be called in media, were killed during an encounter with Moro rebels in the town of Mamasapano in Maguindanao, despite a ceasefire. The troops were on a mission, known as “Oplan Exodus,” to arrest Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir alias “Marwan.”

Solicitor General Jose Calida said that Aquino was liable for the deaths of the 44 police commandos as he had full knowledge of the details of the operation, which Purisima had planned, and as commander-in-chief had acted with “inexcusable negligence, which was the direct proximate cause in the massacre of SAF 44.”

“This is regardless of the presence of the hostile forces in the battle ground. What defines their error, therefore, is their inexcusable lack of precaution,” according to the manifestation.

Calida added that Purisima should be held accountable for the deaths as well, as he was an active participant of the flawed planning and execution of “Exodus.”

Calida said Napenas should also be charged with reckless imprudence as he assumed full responsibility and liability for the consequences of complying with the orders of Purisima who was suspended at that time as he was under investigation for an alleged anomalous courier service contract.

Calida also asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the ongoing trial against the three before the Sandiganbayan.

“The Ombudsman should not have decided whether there is evidence beyond reasonable doubt of the guilt of the person charged,” the OSG said.

The Solicitor General also said that the “people of the Philippines will suffer grave and irreparable injury if any injunctive relief is not issued against the continuing proceedings against the respondents at the anti-graft court.”

Aquino is facing graft and usurpation of authority charges while Napeñas and Purisima are facing charges of usurpation of public functions and graft before the Sandiganbayan. ARIC JOHN SY CUA