44 winners share P2.2B lotto pot in 9 months

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) produced 44 millionaires nationwide in the first three quarters of 2017, dividing among themselves more than P2 billion in lotto jackpot prizes, General Manager Alexander Balutan said on Friday.

From January to September, 44 lucky bettors correctly guessed the six-number combination in various games.

The Lotto 6/42 produced 16 winners who shared P319 million jackpot prizes, Mega Lotto 6/45 had 9 winners who divided P460 million, Super Lotto 6/49, eight winners who bagged P495 million, Grand Lotto 6/55, six winners for P444 million pot. The Ultra Lotto 6/58, the biggest lottery game, produced five winners who partook of P542 million prize.

“For every bet you make, for every P20 worth of lotto ticket you spend, P6 from that ticket price goes to charitable services of the agency which helps people in need,” Balutan said.

“The PCSO lotto games are here to serve its purpose, to help more Filipinos through charitable services and programs. We are happy every time someone wins any of our lotto games because this will improve their lives instantly from poverty,” he added.

Balutan reiterated that PCSO is committed to responsible gaming.

“Please continue patronizing our lotto game products, because you not only have a chance to be a multimillionaire just like those lucky bettors who won, you are also helping less fortunate whenever you buy a lotto ticket, as 30 percent of its sales will go to charity, including health-related services of the agency,” he said.