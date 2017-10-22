Over 44,000 applicants take PNP entrance, promotion tests

THE National Police Commission (Napolcom) conducted the second entrance and promotional examinations for the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday nationwide.

Advertisements

Four venues were designated as testing centers for the examinations in Metro Manila.

These are in Fort Bonifacio High School, Benigno Aquino High School, Makati High School and Pitogo High School — all in Makati City.

More than 44,000 took the examinations nationwide. Of the number, 29,691 took the PNP entrance exam while 14,311 were distributed to the various promotional test categories. DEMPSEY REYES