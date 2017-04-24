444 Pinoys in Saudi given exit visas

Four hundred and forty-four undocumented Filipinos, including minors, were granted exit visas under the amnesty program of the Saudi government through the assistance of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah.

Of these, 104 were provided plane tickets by the Philippine government and have been repatriated.

Around 3,500 undocumented Overseas Filipino Workers sought the assistance of the Consulate General. To facilitate the processing of documents, fees for consular services, including passport extension, application of Travel Documents and report of birth were waived by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The Consulate General is also providing free bus services to the Saudi Immigration in Shumaisy, about 100 kilometers away from Jeddah. Jaime R. Pilapil