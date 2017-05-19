465 teams to compete in 4th Ceres Cup

The number of participating teams rose from 420 last year to 465 as the 4th Ceres Cup unfolds May 20 to 21, at the North Field, Carlos Hilado Memorial State College Football Field and Sta. Maria Football Field – both in Talisay City.

Among those seeing action in the Men’s 40 event is a Korean team brought by former Ceres FC coach Cha Soong Yong.

“Ceres Negros Football Club is humbled by the overwhelming support the Philippine football community has shown to the Ceres Cup throughout the years,” said tournament chairman Nicolas Golez.

According to Ceres FC manager Leo Rey Yanson, the football festival aims to provide football enthusiasts the opportunity to foster sportsmanship in a competitive, safe, and friendly environment. It also seeks to promote football in Negros Occidental.