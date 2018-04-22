46,576 take police exams

A total of 46,576 police aspirants will take the Philippine National Police (PNP) entrance and promotional examinations Sunday in various testing centers nationwide.

National Police Commission Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio Casurao said 31,385 will take the PNP entrance exam while 15,191 will take various promotional test categories.

In the National Capital Region, testing centers will beat the Makati High School, Pitogo High School, Benigno Aquino High School, Fort Bonifacio High School 1 and 2 and Tibagan High School, all in Makati City.

Casurao said the examinations will cover the qualifying examination for Police Officer 1 and the promotional examinations for Police Officers 2 and 3; Senior Police Officer (for SPO1 to SPO4); Police Inspector (for Inspector and Senior Inspector); and Police Superintendent (for Chief Inspector and Superintendent).

“The PNP entrance examination consists of questions on general information, verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning and logical reasoning; while the promotional examinations include general information, police administration and operations, and police customs and tradition/values and ethical standards,” Casurao said.

Applicants in the provinces will take the exams in testing centers in San Fernando (La Union), Tuguegarao, Angeles (Pampanga), Cabuyao, San Pablo, Calapan, Legazpi, Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, Calbayog, Pagadian, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Koronadal, Baguio, Butuan, and Cotabato, and in the provinces of Romblon, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.

Applicants for the PNP entrance test are required to wear plain white T-shirt/polo shirt, dark pants and shoes while those who will take the promotional tests should wear GOA Type B (in field cap, no awards/medals, only accoutrements) or the PNP Patrol Shirt. Examinees not in the prescribed attire will not be allowed to enter the examination center.

Examinees should bring their notice of admission, pencil no. 2, black ballpen and any valid identification card with picture and signature. Cellular phones, electronic gadgets, pagers or any two-way radio set, calculators, review materials, explosives, firearms or deadly weapons are prohibited.

Examinees who will be caught in possession of cellular phones/electronic gadgets shall be automatically disqualified and, after due investigation, shall be directed to leave the exam center immediately. Regional/Provincial testing centers shall not accept firearms for deposit or safekeeping.

Any examinee caught cheating will forever be barred from taking the police exam.

If a police officer will be caught cheating during the exam, he or she shall be charged with dishonesty and, if found guilty, dismissed from the service.