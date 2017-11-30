467 Immigration personnel at NAIA reshuffled again

A total of 467 Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have been reshuffled again as part of the agency’s program to prevent corruption and improve its service to the traveling public.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente on Tuesday said all Immigration officers posted at the NAIA were transferred from their assigned terminals to any one of the two other terminals at the airport.

He added that no one was exempted from the personnel movement as part of their plan to prevent fraternization and corruption among their employees,

“The scheme was to raise the employees’ productivity as they will be working in a new environment and with new co-workers in their workplace,” Morente said.

BI Port Operations Division chief Marc Red Mariñas said the terminal assignments of the Immigration officers were last rotated June of this year.

“We assure the traveling public that we have enough personnel to man our booths at the airport during the holidays. But due to the big volume of passengers, those long queues cannot be avoided, thus we urge the public to come to the airport early so they will not miss their flights,” he added.

Mariñas said the BI-NAIA program was implemented ahead of the Christmas holiday break when there is an inspected influx of international travelers to and from the country.

ASHLEY JOSE