47 Filipino scholars off to Japan

The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) and the Philippine Association of Japanese Government Scholars (Philajames) sent off 47 Filipino grantees of the Japanese Government Scholarship in a pre-departure orientation held on September 2 at the JICC Multi-Purpose Hall, Embassy of Japan.

The scholars who participated in the pre-departure orientation qualified under the Research, Teacher Training, and Young Leaders’ Program categories. The self-introduction session gave them an enjoyable opportunity to network with one another and with their “senpai” former scholars from Philajames Counselor of Embassy of Japan/Director of JICC Ken Nakamura opened the program with a warm welcome, sharing words of wisdom that would help the incoming scholars enjoy their educational stint in Japan. Philajames President Dr. Danilo Tuazon facilitated the orientation proper and introduced the role of Philajames. The rest of the Philajames officers talked about their own experiences as students in Japanese universities and gave the new scholars important pointers about making the most out of their stay in Japan.

The Japanese Government, through the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), has received a lot of Filipinos to study in Japan under seven different scholarship programs (Undergraduate, Research, Specialized Training College, College of Technology, Teacher Training, Japanese Studies, and Young Leaders’ Program).