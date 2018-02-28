At 48, Jennifer Lopez is new Guess girl

Age is just a number when you’re Jennifer Lopez. Still looking as hot as ever—maybe even hotter with the curves, sophistication and confidence that the years do bring—the world famous actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashion icon is officially the face of Guess’ Spring 2018 advertising campaign.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” said the 48-year-old superstar. “When I look back at [their]early campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for [their]Spring 2018 campaign.”

The campaign, art directed by the brand’s co-founder, Paul Marciano, and shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova draws inspiration from Lopez’s life as a performer in Vegas and actress in Hollywood. Shot in an elegant villa, the images evoke classic GUESS campaigns with influences of Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style.

“Jennifer Lopez is a Guess girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual” said Marciano. “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new Guess girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”

Lopez will appear in upcoming issues of glossy fashion magazines around the world, and the brand’s website, retail stores, outdoor media and colla­teral materials.